Eddie Murphy: 'Race has never been an issue during my career'

Eddie Murphy insists race has "never" been an issue for him during his four decades in Hollywood.

In an interview with the Radio Times, the Coming to America star, who has enjoyed a successful career since he was cast on Saturday Night Live in the '80s, said being African-American never held him back when it came to landing movie roles or getting films made.

"In terms of my work and my career, race has never been an issue," the 59-year-old said. "I've been making movies for 40 years and never once could I not get a movie made because I was Black. I transcended that stuff. But that's not to say I walked out of heaven and into Hollywood.

"I'm a Black man who was born in America; I'm African American. Growing up in this country, there's no way you're not going to have to face some s**t."

Oscar nominee Murphy, who is best known for the Beverly Hills Cop, Shrek, and The Nutty Professor franchises, also addressed the lack of diversity in Hollywood and stated that all minority groups struggle as the industry is controlled by "white men".

"It's been this way for years and years, but it's not just African Americans; it's also about women and other minorities, too. White men run this business. It's always been this way," he lamented.

Elsewhere in the chat, Murphy discussed how the public's taste in comedy has changed over the years, and said everybody is going through a "period of political correctness" and is a "little more uptight" when it comes to jokes.

Murphy can be seen reprising his role as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 comedy, on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.