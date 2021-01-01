Alice Eve boards horror trilogy The Queen Mary

Alice Eve has signed up to star in The Queen Mary, the first in a planned trilogy of horror movies.

The 39-year-old actress will star in the upcoming project based on the famous ocean liner, set to be directed by Dracula Untold filmmaker Gary Shore, according to Deadline.

Stephen Oliver, Tom Vaughan, and Shore will pen the script, and while plot details have yet to be revealed, the horror trilogy will be inspired by legendary stories of hauntings on the cruise ship, which was named one of the most haunted places in the world by Time Magazine.

“I’m fascinated, obsessed and disturbed by this ship – there’s something very dark and human about her. It’s a stylistic tightrope between reverence and horror," the director said in a statement.

The Queen Mary departed on her final cruise in 1967, and has been permanently docked in Long Beach, California ever since. It was transformed into a floating hotel and wedding venue, and attracts more than two million visitors every year.

People also visit to take part in paranormal tours of the ship, which explore the alleged haunted activity and spooky hotspots that the Queen Mary is known for.

Mark Tomberlin and Jordan Rambis are set to serve as executive producers on the project.

“We were immediately obsessed with Gary’s intelligent and twisted multi-film take on a great American legend and could not be more excited working with an extremely gifted actor in bringing this story to audiences around the world,” Tomberlin said in a statement.

Eve is currently shooting dystopian series The Power for Amazon.