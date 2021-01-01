Emma Corrin 'incredibly moved' by Prince Harry's The Crown admission

Emma Corrin was "incredibly moved" to learn that Britain's Prince Harry watches The Crown.

The actress stars as Harry's late mother Princess Diana in the Netflix show, and won a Golden Globe for her portrayal on Sunday night.

And following the Duke of Sussex's admission that he's "way more comfortable" watching The Crown than reading gossip about his family in the tabloids, Emma told Entertainment Tonight that she was touched to learn of her famous viewer.

"It's difficult, with The Crown, since it is so fictional, it feels so removed from the actual royal family," she mused. "But on the other hand, the characters are based on real people, so there is something there. I felt incredibly grateful to him. I was incredibly moved by what he said.

"Obviously, I played his mother and that would have been such a sensitive thing. I was very moved he acknowledged it. I'm glad he enjoyed it; I was very grateful for those words."

Meanwhile, Josh O'Connor - who plays Harry's father Prince Charles in the show - added: "I'm delighted. I'm delighted that he watches it. I think anyone who watches it is a great... you know, that's what we're there for."

O'Connor also won an award for his performance at the Golden Globes on Sunday, while the show won Best Drama Series.