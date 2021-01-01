Bill Burr defends The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano following Disney termination

Bill Burr has jumped to the defence of his The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano after she was fired from the Disney+ show for sharing her radical beliefs.

The stuntwoman-turned-actress was let go from the Star Wars spin-off last month after comparing life as a conservative in modern America to that of a Jew in Nazi Germany on social media.

But Burr, who played Mayfeld in The Mandalorian, insisted Carano's comments did not warrant termination from the show.

"It’s a weird time," Bill said on his popular podcast.

"Unless she did some truly horrible s**t or said overtly racist s**t... I don’t know. I think there is just too many channels (sic). And then you gotta do sensational s**t... I'm on that f**king show. Now, I gotta watch what the f**k I say," he ranted.

Heaping praise on his fired co-star, Burr added: "(Carano) was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f**king person.... Somehow, someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure... It's how it is out there. It’s f**king crazy times."

Following her firing, Carano accused bosses at Disney+ and Lucasfilm of bullying their talent and claimed she found out she no longer had a job "through social media, like everyone else".

"I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place, and I saw it before," Carano told news commentator Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire.

"I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend... Everyone is afraid of losing their job," she said.