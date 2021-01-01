Alec Baldwin's wife introduces daughter Lucia to fans

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria has confirmed the expansion of the couple's family by introducing fans to new daughter Lucia.

The yoga instructor hinted at the growing brood on Monday, when she posted a photo of herself lying in bed with baby son Eduardo, to whom she gave birth in September, across her lap, while a newborn slept beside him, as Hilaria and Alec's four other kids smiled up at the camera.

Now Hilaria, who suffered two miscarriages in 2019, has revealed on her Instagram that the tiny tot is the couple's sixth child together, a little sister for Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo, who range in age from seven to five months.

Alongside a picture of little Lucia sleeping and dressed in a pink onesie, the new mum wrote: "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia", adding: "just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Hilaria disabled the comments on the post, a day after actor Alec snapped at one nosy troll who questioned who gave birth to the newborn when he shared his wife's family shot on his own page.

"Who's the mother? She (Hilaria) wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago," commented one follower, arguing: "if it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you've decided to raise it with your wife just say that."

Annoyed by the rude line of questioning, Baldwin shot back: "You should shut the f**k up and mind your own business".

Baby Lucia's arrival makes Alec a father of seven - he also shares model daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria wed in 2012.