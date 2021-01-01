Katharine McPhee feared relapsing into eating disorders during pregnancy

New mum Katharine McPhee worried she would suffer a relapse in her eating disorder battles during her pregnancy.

The singer and actress recently welcomed her first child, a son, with her music producer husband David Foster, but she revealed the "biggest challenge" she faced throughout her journey to motherhood was confronting her past struggles with food and body image.

"It just suddenly came up in a way that hadn't been present in a long time," McPhee confessed during a pre-taped appearance on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

"(I've) felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years, and my weight has been more consistent," she stated.

"But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked," she shared.

McPhee, who gained around 40 pounds (18.1 kilograms) while expecting, turned to her old psychiatrist to process her body issues during her first trimester and learned it's a "really common" occurrence for women entering pregnancy.

"And it made me feel so much better that I wasn't alone in that headspace... by just meeting with him and him talking me through it," the Smash star said.

The medical session enabled McPhee to better embrace her food obsession during her second trimester, after initially struggling to understand if she was eating because she could or eating for her unborn baby's nourishment.

"It was definitely a feeling like I was overeating and then I had that stuffed feeling where I couldn't breathe and I couldn't figure out if (it was) because there was a new thing in my body that was making me feel stuffed or if I was actually eating too much food," she explained.

"And there's just a lot of anxiety," she went on, "but I weathered it and I'm just really grateful I'm at the end of it (and) that I feel this good and that I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Yeah, my legs, my thighs, my arms are a little bit thicker, but I'm OK with it.'"