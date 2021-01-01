Dakota Fanning joins The First Lady cast as Susan Ford

Dakota Fanning has added her name to the star-studded The First Lady TV anthology after signing on to play President Gerald Ford's daughter, Susan.

Michelle Pfeiffer will play Susan's mother, Betty Ford, while Aaron Eckhart will portray her father in the Showtime series.

Dakota will appear in six episodes as a series regular, portraying the youngest child of Gerald and Betty Ford, who was credited for introducing a more progressive perspective during her father's time in office. The actress' most recent TV credits include The Alienist.

The First Lady will also feature Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Davis will also serve as executive producer, alongside Susanne Bier, who will direct the series for Lionsgate TV and Showtime.

The cast will also include O-T Fagbenle, as Barack Obama, Rhys Wakefield, Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson, and Kristine Froseth, according to Deadline.