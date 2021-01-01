David Oyelowo reuniting with Gugu Mbatha-Raw for The Girl Before

Selma star David Oyelowo has joined actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the upcoming TV adaptation of bestselling thriller The Girl Before.

The four-part series will reunite the pair following 2018 film The Cloverfield Paradox.

The Girl Before follows a traumatised woman who lands the opportunity to rent an ultra-minimalist house directly from the architect, on the condition that she follows a strict list of rules.

However, when she discovers the previous tenant died in the property, she begins to fear her life may be in danger, too.

The show is based on the book of the same name by author J.P. Delaney, who will oversee the adaptation.

Mbatha-Raw, who will also serve as an associate producer for the first time, says of the project, "I'm so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as actor/producer."

Oyelowo adds: "This story is mind bending in its clever construction and intricacy. I can't wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I'd go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again."

A release date for The Girl Before, developed for U.S. streaming service HBO Max and the BBC, has yet to be announced.