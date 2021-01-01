NEWS Oprah Winfrey had no idea Eddie Murphy played Coming to America barbers Newsdesk Share with :





Oprah Winfrey had no idea Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall played the hilarious barbershop characters in their classic comedy Coming to America.



The funnymen wore heavy prosthetics to tackle a variety of parts, in addition to their lead roles, in the 1988 original, and they returned to the make-up chair once more to reprise the beloved characters for the long-awaited sequel, Coming 2 America.



"A lot of people don't know that's us in those make-ups," Murphy told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, revealing media mogul Oprah was one of them.



"Last week, I was doing another interview with Oprah and... I said something about the barbershop (scenes) - and I'm that Jewish man - and she was like, 'What do you mean, you're the Jewish man?'"



"I said, 'Oh yeah, I'm the old Jewish guy in the barbershop,' (and) she was like, 'What?!' She couldn't believe it. And she's seen the original Coming to America and (its sequel) and all this time didn't know."



Murphy insisted he doesn't blame Oprah for missing that detail for so many years, because the prosthetics were the work of special effects maestro Rick Baker.



And although the old pals had a blast donning the heavy cosmetics to bring the barbershop crew back to life onscreen for Coming 2 America, Murphy insisted there will never be a spin-off - because the process is simply too time-consuming.



Asked if they'd ever consider such a project, Murphy quickly responded, "Oh no, it takes six hours to do those make-ups... To do a whole movie? A movie takes three months to do, (so) to do a whole movie with those people would take like, a year to make the movie."