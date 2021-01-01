NEWS Paris Hilton's child welfare bill passes in Utah Newsdesk Share with :





Paris Hilton is celebrating after an anti-child punishment bill she inspired in Utah was passed on Wednesday.

The socialite testified to support the state's Senate Bill 127, which prohibits staff at Utah's youth treatment centres from denying food or water, spanking and hitting children as a way of trying to "frighten or humiliate" them.



The bill also outlaws strip-searches, seclusion, the use of chemical restraints and gender-based discrimination, according to Hilton, who sparked the law change after revealing she was mistreated during her time at the Provo Canyon School in her teens.



Paris told lawmakers she wanted the legislation to pass to ensure the well-being of thousands of kids in Utah facilities.



"The teenage version of me would be so incredibly proud to know I accomplished my goal of protecting youth who are experiencing abuse in the name of treatment," she told TMZ.



"Survivors, this is a big step towards systemic change!" she enthused, before going on to thank the senate.



"Thank you for listening to us survivors, prioritizing this issue, and taking the necessary steps to protect our future generations," she said.



Meanwhile, Utah Senator Mike McKell has thanked Hilton for bringing attention to the issue. McKell was inspired to work with Hilton after the star held a rally at Provo Canyon in October last year.