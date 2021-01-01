NEWS Kim Kardashian to keep marital home in Kanye West divorce Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West has agreed to move out of the Californian marital home he shares with Kim Kardashian as part of their divorce settlement.



The reality TV star officially pulled the plug on the couple's almost seven-year marriage by filing for divorce last month, and now TMZ sources have revealed Kim will get to keep their Hidden Hills mansion in the split so their four young children can stay put.



The vast property, which is located in the same gated community as many of the Kardashian's family members, was purchased by the couple in 2014 for $20 million (£14 million). They then spent another $20 million on a home renovation project, which was created and led by Kanye. According to Fox, the refurbishment took four years to complete, with the house now boasting two swimming pools, a vineyard, and a sink that sources indicated cost $30,000 (£21,600).



The rapper has yet to reveal where he plans to call home, but he has been based in Wyoming in recent months after purchasing a massive ranch in the state and setting up the headquarters for his Yeezy clothing and shoe brand.



The stars are expected to share joint legal and physical custody of kids North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, while the bulk of their assets will be divided as per their prenuptial agreement.