Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard hosting Family Game Fight

Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are showing their competitive natures by hosting new TV series Family Game Fight.



The stars will serve as presenters and take part in friendly contests, each joining a competing family to face off in a series of fun games for cash prizes.



The 10-episode show is a spin-off of Bell and Shepard's skits on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the Frozen actress is "very excited" about the new project.



"As long as we leave this show still married, I think it's going to be great," Kristen quipped during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday.

The star went on to reveal game nights were central to the early days of her relationship with Dax.



"For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends," she said.



"He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he's a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to."



Comedienne DeGeneres will serve as an executive producer for the NBC project.



A premiere date has yet to be announced.