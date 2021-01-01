Coming 2 America director defends film's PG-13 rating

Coming 2 America director Craig Brewer has defended making the sequel a PG-13 movie.

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprised their roles as Prince Akeem and his sidekick Semmi after 33 years for Coming 2 America, a sequel to the 1988 original, which was rated R and featured nudity and profanity.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Brewer defended the decision to make the follow-up more family-friendly.

"If an R-rated movie would work then we would do an R-rated movie," he said. "I think we still have a really hilarious movie and we do push the boundaries on a PG-13 movie here and there. If you look at the first movie, other than the gratuitous nudity of the bathers and some swearing, it is actually rather wholesome. It’s got a fairytale feel to it."

Brewer, who previously worked with Murphy on 2019's Dolemite Is My Name, received warnings from fans of the original not to "mess up" the sequel but he insisted he was always conscious of honouring the first film while on set.

"I know what it’s like to have people go, 'Can’t wait to see it' and then threaten me and say, 'You better not mess it up because that movie means a lot to me,'" the director shared. "My job on set was to be the guardian of what from the original movie can be celebrated, and then what’s going overboard, because we did want this movie to be its own thing."

And Brewer was fully aware that society has changed a lot since 1988 and so they tried to be more sensitive to racial and gender issues.

"We found as we started testing it with fans of the original, we were testing it when there were Black Lives Matter protests happening in the streets, the conscience of the country was beginning to shift, and so we asked, 'How can we still be relevant to this movie, to be funny but at the same time be sensitive to racial and gender issues?'” he explained.

Coming 2 America will be released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.