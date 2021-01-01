NEWS Rege-Jean Page joins Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man Newsdesk Share with :





Rege-Jean Page has signed up to star alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man.



The upcoming thriller is directed by filmmaking duo Joe and Anthony Russo, and is Netflix's most expensive film to date, with a budget of more than $200 million (£160 million).



The Gray Man is based on a series of novels by Mark Greaney and tells the story of Court Gentry, played by Gosling, a CIA operative who goes rogue as another agent, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), tries to hunt him down.



Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Ana de Armas round out the cast on the project, with production set to begin in Los Angeles later this month, according to Deadline.



Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, and Julia Butters are also on board.



Page shot to worldwide fame after starring as the Duke of Hastings in the hugely successful period drama Bridgerton in December, and recently signed up to star in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adaptation, alongside Chris Pine and Hugh Grant.



Back in December, Joe Russo said that filming the spy thriller wouldn't be impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and production was still on track.



"We have an incredible team and Netflix has been very supportive. Covid hasn't impacted our location shooting," he commented. "This is a big, global spy thriller. Its intent is, it's gonna hit a lot of different locations, and we're still gonna film in those locations. So we're excited about that because it's really important to the storytelling that we visit these different locations."