Alec Baldwin quits Twitter after making comment about Gillian Anderson's accent

Alec Baldwin has quit Twitter again after causing controversy by commenting on Gillian Anderson's changing accent.



The 30 Rock star decided to leave the social media site after his "ironic" remark about The Crown star's Golden Globe speech was misinterpreted.



"Switching accents? That sounds … fascinating," Alec had tweeted about Gillian speaking in an American accent while accepting her prize at Sunday's ceremony.



Many people took his remark to be in reference to the scandal surrounding his wife Hilaria earlier in the year, when it was revealed she was actually not born in Spain, as she had claimed, but was from Boston and had been faking her Spanish accent for years.



"The difference is Gillian lived in London during her childhood and lives there so an accent developed. She’s never denied her Americanism. Big fan of yours, but this is an awful take," one person commented on Alec's tweet, while another added: "Except Anderson was really raised in London. Born in the US and raised in PR and London."



Following the backlash, Alec took to Instagram to share a video explaining that he had "deactivated" his Twitter account.



"I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.' And of course, you can't do any irony on Twitter - you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such (an) uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now," he said.



"But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a**holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a**hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like."



Alec also insisted he hadn't meant to insult Gillian with his remark, adding: "When I made that comment about people switching cultures, if you will. It was in no way meant to be derogatory toward someone who I admire."