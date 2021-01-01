NEWS Eva Longoria 'honoured' to direct The Gordita Chronicles Newsdesk Share with :





Eva Longoria signed up to direct HBO Max show The Gordita Chronicles because she wants to be "part of the change".



The Desperate Housewives actress will be helming the pilot of the family comedy, as well as serving as executive producer alongside Zoe Saldana and her sisters, Mariel and Cisely.



Written by Claudia Forestier, the show is set in 1980s Miami, Florida and centres around a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit in as her family pursues the American dream, according to Deadline.



Longoria took to Instagram to share the exciting news, and said she hopes the project will encourage more representation in Hollywood.



"I'm BEYOND excited & honored to announce my part within this brilliant team of women coming together to create ‘The Gordita Chronicles’. I'll be directing the pilot, while working alongside the amazing and talented @claudiforest, @brigliebs, @zoesaldana, and so many more!! The lack of representation and diversity in Hollywood continues to be a major focus, rightfully so, and I'm so honored to be a part of the change!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the Deadline article.



The 45-year-old is currently gearing up to make her feature film directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, a biopic about the janitor who created the spicy Cheetos snack. She will also direct workplace comedy 24/7.



The actress made her directing debut on TV series Devious Maids in 2014.