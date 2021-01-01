Cynthia Erivo donning fairy wings for Pinocchio

Actress/singer Cynthia Erivo is flying into action as the Blue Fairy in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.

The Harriet star is joining Tom Hanks as Geppetto in director Robert Zemeckis' retelling of the tale, in which The Haunting Of Bly Manor child actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio, reports TheWrap.com.

Others lending their voices to the project include Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John, and Lorraine Bracco as new character Sofia the Seagull.

Gordon-Levitt is expected to sing in the film, but is unlikely to perform When You Wish Upon a Star as Jiminy Cricket did in the original animation.

Luke Evans was previously announced to take on the role of The Coachman in the new take on Disney's 1940 animated classic.

Production is expected to begin in the U.K. next month, ahead of a premiere on streaming service Disney+.