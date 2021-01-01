Sarah Silverman apologises for mercilessly attacking Paris Hilton at awards show

Sarah Silverman has publicly apologised to Paris Hilton for mocking the socialite at the 2007 MTV Awards.

Paris' sister, Nicky Hilton, demanded the comedian say sorry earlier this week, recalling how her sibling sat in the audience trying not to cry, and Sarah responded on Thursday via her The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

Confessing she would "never do those jokes today", Silverman said: "I came up in a time when talk show hosts and comedians hired to make fun of pop culture were roasting the biggest celebrities and pop culture icons at the time and nobody was bigger than Paris Hilton."

She explained: "So here we are in an awakened world and I am totally into it, it's how we grow, it's how we change... I'm super down with reflecting on the past and my part in perpetuating real ugly s**t, and yes, we can continue to litigate the past, but I do believe that maybe that should be coupled with taking into account any growth that has come with those passing years."

Silverman's attack on Paris revolved around the socialite's pending prison sentence after she violated her probation in an alcohol-related reckless driving case.

"While I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank," Silverman added.

"There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologising, felt awful and I never heard back, I certainly wouldn't expect to anyways," she went on.

It now appears Hilton never received the apology letter and has been upset and angry with Sarah ever since.

"I regretted the jokes, not years later, but kind of immediately," Silverman admitted.

"Here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am really sorry," she professed.

During her This is Paris podcast this week, Hilton addressed the 2007 awards show drama, telling fans she was shocked and surprised to be mocked as she had met Silverman previously and "she was sweet".

"I was obviously very nervous and knew I was about to check into a jail a few hours later, I put on a brave face and she literally pummelled me, so mean so cruel," she recalled, revealing: "I was holding back tears, I had tears in my eyes... I literally wanted to run out of the entire room. The whole audience was laughing and she would not stop... It's abuse."