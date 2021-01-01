Travis Barker enjoying 'mature' romance with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is enjoying the "maturity" of dating a fellow parent in Kourtney Kardashian because she understands there's a time for family and a time for romance.

The Blink-182 star, a father of three, reportedly began seeing Kardashian at the end of 2020, but they only went public with the relationship last month, and Barker has admitted dating a woman with children of her own has been refreshing.

"Up until now, I would date girls that didn't have kids and I'd find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, like, 'Why don't you want go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you wanna see me every night?'" he explained on The Drew Barrymore Show as he offered his take on dating as a single parent.

"Now I'm spending time with a woman who is a great mum, a great friend, and you don't have to worry about any of those things, it just comes natural (sic). It's like a maturity thing," he went on.

Barker is also a big believer in absence making the heart grow fonder: "I also love missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them, instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of a relationship," he shared, adding: "I think missing someone's so important."

The drummer has an adult stepdaughter and a teenage son and daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian also has three kids with her ex, Scott Disick.