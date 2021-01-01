Pamela Anderson selling famous Malibu Colony home

Pamela Anderson is selling her Malibu home and starting a new life in Canada with husband Dan Hayhurst.

The Canadian-born actress is putting her famous four-bedroom Malibu Colony beachside place on the market for just under $15 million (£10.8 million). Pamela is sure the new owner will have a lot of fun living at the three-bedroom property, which is surrounded by olive and orange orchards.

“Many sexy, fun times were had here," she told the New York Post.

Revealing she will miss her adult sons Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23, when she returns home to Canada, Pamela feels her life has come "full circle".

The 53-year-old star recently confirmed she had exchanged vows with Dan at her home on Vancouver Island in British Colombia, Canada, on Christmas Eve.

"It's time I went back to my roots," Pamela told MailOnline. "I'm in love and recently married my 'average Joe' - as he likes to call himself. I'm creating my life here (in Canada) now again, where it all started. It's been a wild ride, now full circle.

"I left my small town in my early twenties for Playboy, travelled all around the world, just to come home - one of the most beautiful places on earth. I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I'm a lucky girl."