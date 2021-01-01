Fanning sisters launch production company

Dakota and Elle Fanning have launched their own production company with the indie visionaries behind Hulu hit The Great.

Elle, who starred and executive produced the period comedy for Civic Center Media, and Dakota have teamed up for Lewellen Pictures and they've signed a first-look deal with the studio bosses.

The venture will launch with an adaptation of Megan Miranda's bestselling novel The Last House Guest, which is being developed as a crime thriller series, according to Deadline.

The Fannings will executive produce.

The sisters are also planning to develop movie projects and podcasts as part of the new deal.

Meanwhile, Dakota and Elle will star together for the first time in the feature film adaptation of hit novel The Nightingale, directed by French actress Melanie Laurent. The Nightingale, written by Kristin Hannah, tells the story of two young brave sisters struggling to survive throughout the German occupation of France during World War Two.