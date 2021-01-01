Rupert Everett was terrified he might die during 1980s AIDS crisis

Rupert Everett feared he might die from AIDS when the health crisis hit the U.K. in the 1980s.

The openly gay My Best Friend's Wedding star was enjoying an affair with a woman when he caught sight of a TV report about the death of a former male partner, who had tested positive for the HIV virus.

"I discovered about it because I was having an affair with another actress in a hotel in London," Everett, now 61, said during an appearance on British TV personality Piers Morgan's Life Stories show.

"She was in the bath and I was watching TV, and this picture of this guy who (I) used to sleep with came up. As the sound came in, it said, 'This guy is one of the first to get the new gay cancer', so I was horrified and in shock."

Rupert admitted it was a very "scary" time to be young and homosexual in London.

"We (gay people) were immediately outcast really," he added. "You could see if you went out for Sunday lunch with the family that someone would gingerly take your plate and wash it separately.

"I was terrified of it (AIDS)... I don't think it was me at my best, and what's difficult for people to imagine now is what a drawn-out and painful and humiliating and scary death it was.

"Some friends of mine who survived it and didn't have it were so amazing to their lovers... I was scared s**tless and ran in the opposite direction."