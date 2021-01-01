NEWS Michelle Pfeiffer proud to be part of the Ant-Man movies Newsdesk Share with :





Michelle Pfeiffer is proud to be a part of the Ant-Man movies.



The 62-year-old actress made her debut as Janet Van Dyne in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and is returning for the third instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, which is set to be released in 2022.



Despite criticism of the MCU by Hollywood veterans such as Martin Scorsese, Pfeiffer is a big fan of the Ant-Man blockbusters, which features Paul Rudd as the much-loved tiny titular superhero.



"I loved the first Ant-Man. The tone of it was so unusual, so unexpected, for one of these kinds of films. It was just really smart and really funny. They’re fun, they’re challenging," she said of the 2015 movie, adding that she was out of her comfort zone while filming the sequel.



"Sometimes you’re on the set and you’re in front of the green screen and you’re in this suit, you can’t move in and you’re acting to nothing, and you’re kind of like, ‘Why am I doing this? What is this?’ But at the end of the day, it’s a lot of fun," Pfeiffer told IndieWire.



Her character Janet is the long-lost wife of Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, and she had been left in the Quantum Realm after sacrificing herself to disarm a bomb. She reunited with her husband, as well as her daughter Hope Van Dyne, portrayed by Evangeline Lilly, after being brought back to the present day in Ant-Man and the Wasp.



Peyton Reed is set to helm the third movie, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Rudd, Douglas, Pfeiffer and Lilly all reprising their roles, alongside newcomers Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors.