Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: 'It's really liberating to be able to make a choice on your own'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted how "liberating" it is for her to be able to make her own choices again in the latest teaser clip of her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.



In the new clip, Meghan recalled a previous conversation with Oprah in which she said she would be unable to take part in an interview with her when she was a working member of the royal family.



"I couldn't have said yes then - that wasn't my choice to make," Meghan said in the newly released clip, which debuted on Friday. "As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be - it's really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some way to be able to say yes... to be able to just make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself."



Meghan and Prince Harry, who now live in America, will not return as working members of the royal family, it was confirmed last month.



The interview, which will be broadcast in the U.S. on Sunday and the U.K on ITV the following day, comes as officials at Queen Elizabeth II's royal residence, Buckingham Palace, have launched an investigation into claims suggesting Prince Harry's wife mistreated aides at their former Kensington Palace home.



The Duchess has denied the accusations and expressed sadness at "this latest attack on her character".



Meanwhile, the royal family has been accused of "double standards" by Harry and Meghan's biographer, Omid Scobie, for carrying out an inquiry while not doing the same into Prince Andrew and his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.