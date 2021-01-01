Patrick J. Adams defends Suits co-star Meghan Markle amid royal family bullying drama

The Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has jumped to the former actress' defence amid alleged falsehoods perpetuated about her by the royal family.

Prince Harry's wife, who was known as Meghan Markle when she appeared in the hit legal TV series, has been hit by claims she bullied staff at Buckingham Palace before she and her husband departed the U.K. for a new life in America, and stepped down as royals.

Now her former co-star, Adams, has spoken out powerfully to insist his friend is anything but a bully.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," he began in a lengthy thread on Twitter.

"From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, co-operative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued," he wrote.

Telling followers that Meghan has always been "a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic" Adams insisted the star has "never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear".

Remarking on how Meghan "fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic," Adams said he was sicked by how media have attacked her reputation.

"I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her," he went on.

Adams also admitted he was surprised when the abuse continued after Meghan became a mum: "On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family," he added, "But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued."

Fuming: "It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," Adams then slammed the British monarchy.

"This newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency (sic)," he ranted, urging: "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."