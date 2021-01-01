Ginny & Georgia star thanks fans for support amid Taylor Swift joke backlash

Antonia Gentry, the star of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, has thanked fans for their support after backlash from a joke referencing Taylor Swift on the show.

The Love Story singer took aim at the programme earlier this week, following the joke: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," she tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY."

Gentry, who stars as Ginny Miller in the show, didn't address the Swift situation directly in her lengthy post on Instagram, but instead used the opportunity to thank her devotees for their unwavering support.

"Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, Ginny and Georgia, over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl - that is, having a voice capable of impact," she wrote.

She went on to add that playing Ginny Miller gave her the opportunity to reflect a character that was more true to her own identity than anything she'd seen portrayed on screen before.

"Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist. Ginny Miller, though fictional, is a character who reflects all of life's contradictions and imperfections," she said.

"She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices. She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in - even though she may not have all of her facts straight."

Concluding, Gentry thanked "all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in Ginny and Georgia" for their "voices and inspiration".