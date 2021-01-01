NEWS Alec Baldwin's defamation case heading to court Newsdesk Share with :





Alec Baldwin has won his day in court with the man who claimed he was punched during a 2018 car park altercation with the actor.



Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen has denied Wojciech Cieszkowski's efforts to have a defamation claim tossed, and now the matter will go to trial.



Cieszkowski claimed Baldwin punched him in the face during a row over a parking spot.



The actor insisted his accuser lied.



The judge's ruling reads: "The plaintiff must meet a high bar of proof on his motion to dismiss and, since he fails to definitively prove the truthfulness of his interpretation of the incident, he does not meet his burden."



However, the judge found Wojciech couldn't be held liable for defamation for any statements he made to the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which ultimately prosecuted Alec over the incident, according to the New York Post.



Wojciech sued Alec for assault and slander after the parking space row in April, 2019. He also claimed the 30 Rock star had lied when he told interviewers that he thought the man was going to run over his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.



A judge dismissed the slander claim, ruling that Alec's statements in public were exaggerations and opinions, which do not rise to the level of defamation.



Alec then filed his counterclaims, alleging Wojciech had defamed him when speaking to police, medical staff at the hospital where he was treated, the media, and a court room, alleging he had been punched in the face.



Following the original dispute, Alec pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to anger management classes and ordered to pay a fine.