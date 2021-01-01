NEWS Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman racially profiled outside her building Newsdesk Share with :





Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman has revealed she was racially profiled by a security guard outside her building on Friday night.



The 22-year-old, who became a household name after performing at U.S. president Joe Biden's inauguration in January, took to Twitter to tell her fans: "A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because ‘you look suspicious.’ I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat."



She then wrote: "In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be.”



State Senator Erika Geiss from Michigan was among those responding to Amanda's tweet, writing: "Walk tall & strong. You are not alone."