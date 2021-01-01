Eddie Murphy planning Coming to America 3 when he's 75

Eddie Murphy has plans for Coming To America 3 - but his idea won't work until he turns 75.

The star, whose sequel to 1988 cult comedy Coming to America, was released on Friday, never planned to make a second film in the series, but now he's thinking about a third film, but fans will have to wait a while.

Eddie, who turns 60 next month, has already mapped out the next sequel, and while it may not take 33 years to make the next follow-up, it won't be arriving any time soon.

"There’s an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn’t happen for 16 years," he tells Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I have to be 75 to do it. And not make me up like (I look) 75, but really be 75.

"We never thought we were going to do a (Coming to America) sequel... Of all the movies that I've done, Coming To America became a kind of cult movie and they show it all the time on TV. It’s always on and at Halloween some people get dressed up as characters from the movie," he added.

He can't believe there's even a restaurant in Los Angeles that "turns itself into a McDowell's at Halloween" - a tribute to the funny McDonald's knock-off burger chain that appears in the film. "They have, like, sexual chocolate milkshakes on their menu, so this movie is like a cult picture.

"It was maybe 25 years in, I thought, 'If I could figure out a way to connect these dots, there’s an audience for a sequel…' - and here we are."