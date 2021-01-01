Laurence Fox running for London Mayor position

Laurence Fox is running for election as London's next Mayor.

The Gosford Park star, who is the leader of Britain's Reclaim Party, will challenge London's current political leader, Sadiq Khan, for the top job.

Announcing his plans over the weekend, Fox said that he will lift the city's COVID-19 lockdown the day after he wins on 6 May.

"The government has said vaccines are working, hospitalisations and deaths are tumbling, but we are still being told we won't be able to resume normal life until mid-summer at the earliest," he shared in a statement.

"Both Tory and Labour (parties) have got this badly wrong. I want London - and indeed the rest of the country - to be allowed to get back to work and play immediately, not by late June," he went on.

A survey his party leaders recently carried out found that more than half of all Londoners want the national lockdown lifted by the end of May.

Meanwhile, Fox was criticised late last year for appearing to slam the National Health Service in a tweet, in which he boasted: "Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights. If the NHS can't cope, then the NHS isn't fit for purpose."

Past London Mayors have included Britain's current Prime Minister Boris Johnson.