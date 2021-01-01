Meghan Duchess of Sussex tells Oprah of royal concerns about baby Archie’s skin tone

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has disclosed that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were conversations among the royal family about "how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

In a highly anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that was broadcast via CBS on Sunday evening in the U.S., the former Suits star offered a secondhand account of conversations her husband Prince Harry had with his family on the subject of their then-unborn first child’s skin tone.

Recalling that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie's) skin might be,” Meghan reported that Harry had been party to “several conversations” with “family” on the subject.

“About how dark your baby is going to be?” questioned Oprah.

“Potentially,” replied Meghan: “and what that would mean or look like.”

Both Harry and Meghan declined to reveal which members of the royal family were behind the comments.

“I think that would be very damaging to them,” Meghan remarked.

Later in the chat, Harry said he was “never going to share,” details of the conversation, but added: “At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked".

“There were some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard,” he reflected.