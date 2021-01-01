Chrissy Teigen & John Legend shut down struggling New York restaurant for date night

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took date night to a whole new level on Saturday by renting out one of New York's struggling restaurants - just for themselves.

The stars took over the Lower East Side's Panna II so they could enjoy a safe night out without their kids during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Teigen shared snaps on social media, telling fans and followers she and Legend wanted to give a struggling Big Apple business, which serves Indian food, a boost: "we rented out this restaurant and supported this lovely lower east side establishment!"

Teigen donned a couture Versace top made of tulle for the evening, which was set off against the establishment's extravagant light decorations that made it a hotspot for Instagrammers before the pandemic.

Last week, New York lawmakers agreed to reopen indoor dining at no more than 35 per cent capacity.

Panna II has its celebrity fans - actress Sarah Hyland grew up near the restaurant and Sophie Turner once wrote: "The BEST food" after dining out there.

John and Chrissy arrived in New York with their kids earlier in the week and marked their return to the Big Apple on Friday by visiting a city firehouse and hanging out with first responders.