Rita Wilson celebrates coronavirus recovery a year after first falling sick

Rita Wilson has marked the first anniversary of her coronavirus battle by recalling how ill she felt following a gig in Sydney, Australia.

The actress and singer and her husband Tom Hanks were among the first celebrities to fall sick with COVID-19, and they were forced to self-isolate Down Under before returning to Los Angeles.

Rita posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Sunday and wrote: "One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19 (sic)."

She went on: "I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus."

She added: "I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine."

Wilson also revealed her love of music helped pull her through the worst days with the virus, sharing: "I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing, even with women from Brazil @claudialeitte and @therajakumari for our new song Hello World. (It) has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too."