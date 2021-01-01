Nomadland & The Crown triumph at virtual Critics Choice Awards

Nomadland and The Crown were the big winners at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, picking up four honours apiece.

Nomadland claimed the Best Picture prize, while the film's writer and director Chloe Zhao landed two gongs for directing and adapted screenplay during the virtual ceremony, and The Crown swept the TV drama categories.

The Crown was named Best Drama Series, while stars Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor, and Gillian Anderson landed acting awards. Ted Lasso was picked as Best Comedy Series, with castmates Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham picking up acting honours.

Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman scored another posthumous Best Actor win for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - a triple winner at the ceremony - and Brit Carey Mulligan beat out Nomadland's Frances McDormand for the Best Actress award for Promising Young Woman, which also earned writer/director Emerald Fennell the Best Original Screenplay trophy.

The full list of winners is:

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alan Kim (Minari)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Donald Graham Burt & Jan Pascale (Mank)

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7) & Mikkel E. G. Nielsen (Sound of Metal) (TIE)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ann Roth (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet

BEST COMEDY

Palm Springs

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Minari

BEST SONG

Speak Now - Leslie Odom, Jr. & Sam Ashworth (One Night in Miami)

BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste (Soul)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Queen's Gambit

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega (Small Axe)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

BEST TALK SHOW

Late Night with Seth Meyers

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill & Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (TIE)