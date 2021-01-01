Billie Lourd joins George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket To Paradise

Billie Lourd has signed up to join George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise.

The 28-year-old actress will join the Hollywood superstars for the upcoming project, which is set to be directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker, according to Deadline.

Clooney and Roberts will also serve as producers of the film, set in Bali, and production is due to begin later this year, with Parker and Daniel Pipski penning the script.

In the movie, Lourd will play recent University of Chicago graduate Wren Butler, who accompanies her friend Lily on a holiday to Bali. However, after Lily abruptly decides to wed local Balinese man, her divorced parents, played by Clooney and Roberts, team up and fly to the Indonesian island to try and stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made when they wed more than 25 years ago.

Wren stays in Bali for the engagement and wedding festivities and, while on the picturesque island, finds love with a local doctor.

The role of Lily hasn’t yet been cast, according to editors at the outlet.

Lourd, who is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, has had a varied career on the big screen, appearing in Olivia Wilde's 2019 directorial debut Booksmart, as well as the Star Wars sequel trilogy alongside her mother.