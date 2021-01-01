Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had suicidal thoughts during first pregnancy

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex suffered from persistent suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy.

During her and Prince Harry's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in America on Sunday night, the Duchess revealed she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie after she became a target of the tabloid press.

Telling Oprah she felt bullied and unprotected at the time, she claimed she asked royal advisors for help but was ignored - and she didn't want to become a burden to her husband, whose mother had faced similar problems before her death in 1997.

"I didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan confessed. "And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought... I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it.

"I remember how he just cradled me, and... I went to the institution, and I said I needed to go somewhere to get help... and I was told that I couldn't.... I didn't even know who to turn to in that."

Meghan found support in an unnamed friend of her husband's late mother, Princess Diana, stating that she has "continued to be a friend and confidante".

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan, who is expecting her second child - a girl - with Harry, revealed that unnamed members of the royal family didn't want Archie to be a prince and he was not given a HRH (His Royal Highness) title when he was born in May 2019, despite it being common in the royal family.

When Oprah asked if it was important to Meghan for her son to have a 'Prince' title, she said, "If it meant he was gonna be safe... of course... the idea of our son not being safe... the first member of colour not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be."

She also revealed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie's) skin might be" but refused to reveal which members asked such questions.