Riz Ahmed: 'Sound of Metal was the most challenging experience of my life'

Riz Ahmed will be happy even if nobody sees his new movie Sound of Metal because making the film was a life-changing experience.



The British actor, who plays a drummer battling the loss of his hearing in the movie, is widely expected to pick up a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his difficult role, but he doesn't need the accolades as a reward because making the life-changing project was rewarding in itself.



"This film was really the most challenging, the most immersive, the most intense experience of my life and the day we finished I told our director, Darius, if no one sees this film I'm still happy, because it just kind of changed me; it changed all of us...," Riz told Good Morning America. "It was a labour of love... It kinda changed the way I look at life, spending so much time with the deaf community, learning (to play) the drums, it opened me up in new ways.



"The fact that people are seeing it, let alone responding to it like this, is just the most mind-blowing bonus."



And the film made him a better listener, even though he was playing a deaf person.



"My sign instructor... and the whole deaf community that he introduced me to in New York, I kind of think that they're the best listeners I've ever met, because listening isn't something you just do with your ears; it's something you do with your whole body," he explained. "On the film set, I was using audio blockers at times for when my character starts to lose his hearing - just to simulate that experience - and it made me listen with my body... The deaf community taught me the true meaning of listening, the true meaning of communication."