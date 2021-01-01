Jason Sudeikis thanks ex Olivia Wilde as Ted Lasso wins big at Critics' Choice Awards

Jason Sudeikis thanked his ex Olivia Wilde for suggesting a TV format for Ted Lasso as the show won big at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The Horrible Bosses star - who split from Olivia in November after nine years together - scooped Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the show, while the programme won Best Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham took home Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

In his remote acceptance speech for Best Comedy Series, Jason gave a shout out to Olivia and credited her with the idea for the show.

"Holy Smokes, OK. A great number of you have been so vocal about your enjoyment of this show and we've greatly appreciated it..." he said. "I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy, and I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show. She was like, 'You guys like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show,' and she was right!

"This has been a wack-a*s year, and this has been a wonderful vessel to hear people's stories of forgiveness and redemption and healing and understanding."

And following his victories, Olivia took to Twitter to congratulate her former partner, writing: "Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys.(sic)"

And in a nod to the casual attire again worn by her former partner - with whom she has kids Otis, six, and Daisy, four - to virtually accept the award, a week after he donned a rainbow tie-dyed hoodie to the virtual Golden Globe Awards, she added: "I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."