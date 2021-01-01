NEWS Oprah Winfrey: 'Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip not behind comments about Archie's skin colour' Newsdesk Share with :





Oprah Winfrey has insisted Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not the members of the royal family that expressed "concerns" about the colour of Archie's skin.



In a new interview on CBS This Morning on Monday, the day after Oprah's explosive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired in the U.S., Oprah clarified the "concerns" raised by members of the royal family about Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth in May 2019 were not made by either Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.



Oprah told her friend, broadcaster Gayle King, that Prince Harry insisted she should tell people his grandmother and grandfather were not involved.



Oprah explained: "(Harry) did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew - and if I had the opportunity to share it - that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations."



The 67-year-old confirmed that Prince Harry also remained tight-lipped about the unnamed royal's identity off-camera.



She told King: "Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off."



Oprah admitted that Meghan's accusation was one of the most surprising aspects of the interview.



Asked what surprised her during their chat, she said: "I think the skin tone, the discussions about what colour Archie's skin tone would be."



Meghan, 39, claimed in the interview that there had been several "concerns and conversations" raised by an unnamed member of the royal family about her son's skin tone before his birth, and Prince Harry admitted to being "shocked" by the conversations, but insisted he didn't wish to name anybody.



The two-hour interview uncovered several bombshell revelations and has made headlines around the world.



In unaired clips from Sunday night's show, Harry added he believed the U.K. press was "inherently corrupt or racist or biased" and was "a large part" behind him deciding to leave the country and live in America.