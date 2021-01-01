NEWS Massive royal opening weekend for Coming 2 America Newsdesk Share with :





Fans around the world turned out to make the opening weekend of Coming 2 America on Prime Video a historically tremendous success, proving once again the star-power of Eddie Murphy. Coming 2 America is the #1 streamed movie of this weekend, with the #1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 thus far, and #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months (post-COVID theater closures), per 3rd party Screen Engine/ASI’s weekly PostVODTM ranking.



Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer, from Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. The producers are Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman.



Currently Coming 2 America has over 12,000 enthusiastic customer reviews on Prime Video, which became the #1 downloaded app for Entertainment (on the App Store) and #2 downloaded app across all Free apps over the debut weekend. As of March 6, the film is the “most-talked” about movie on Twitter released in 2021 according to social media data analysis from ListenFirst Media. During opening weekend, it continued to trend nationally on Twitter across multiple subjects and conversation threads. Notable social posts include LeBron James, Regina King, Gladys Knight, Ice-T, Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys, Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ayesha Curry, Snoop Dogg and Kerry Washington.



“Coming 2 America is a quintessential film in pop culture, as such, we needed a campaign at the intersection of marketing and culture” says Ukonwa Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “For the past 33 years, the original 1988 film has been regarded as one of the most iconic films in the Black community. We wanted fans of Eddie Murphy and the original blockbuster to be surprised and delighted with every experience because we were passionate fans too!”



Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film of the year.