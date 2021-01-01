Duchess of Sussex: 'rude and racist are not the same'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has countered claims that her issues with the British media are the same as those of other royals, insisting they have never had to deal with racism.

In a clip from a special Oprah interview with Meghan and Prince Harry, which was aired on Sunday night in the U.S., the Duchess attacked those who feel she's making too much of the media attacks that drove her and Prince Harry to leave the U.K. and set up home in California while stepping down as working members of the royal family.

"Unfortunately, if members of his (Harry) family say, 'Well, this is what's happened to all of us', or if they can compare what the experience that I went through was similar to... (Duchess of Cambridge) Kate (being) called 'Waity Katie' (for) waiting to marry William... While I imagine that was really hard - and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like - this is not the same," Meghan said.

"If a member of his family will comfortably say, 'We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude', rude and racist are not the same," she went on.

During her candid TV chat with Oprah, Meghan, who is of mixed race, revealed she felt suicidal at the height of the British tabloids' attack on her heritage but the royal family refused to help. She also shocked Oprah by telling her members of her husband's family were concerned about their firstborn son Archie's skin tone.

Prince Harry has since confirmed The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, were not among the family members who made the remarks.