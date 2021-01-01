Hugh Jackman thanks Duke & Duchess of Sussex for 'courage' in TV interview

Hugh Jackman has heaped praise on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for having the courage to speak out about her suicidal fears during the early months of their marriage.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in America on Sunday night, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed she considered ending her life when she became the target of the British media and the royal family failed to protect her from attacks about her mixed-race heritage - even though she was pregnant with Prince Harry's son.

Jackman, who is the patron of a suicide-prevention charity in Sydney, Australia, watched the TV special with his wife, actress and activist Deborra-lee Furness, and on Monday he took to social media to urge all his fans and followers to watch Oprah's revealing interview with Meghan and Harry.

"I recommend Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry, which Deb and I, and millions of people around the world, watched last night, with astonishment," he said.

"There we were, watching an incredibly high-profile woman, and her husband, speak so openly, courageously, honestly, with such dignity about the hardest time in their life and their cry for help," he went on.

"I sit on the board of Gotcha 4 Life, an organisation in Sydney that deals with this issue of suicide, as well as mental fitness," the actor explained, "and last night I thought everyone needs to see this, because it is such an incredible example to never worry alone."

Urging followers in a state of distress to "seek help, and if you're not getting help where you're looking for it, keep looking. Go somewhere else, because there is always help," Jackman then thanked the royal couple for broaching the subject.

"And I just want to say, 'Thank you Meghan, thank you Harry, for your courage'," he praised.