Khloe Kardashian hints at using surrogacy process with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is contemplating surrogacy to have another child with her on and off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star appears to discuss their options to give their daughter True, who turns three in April, a sibling in the new trailer for the farewell season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After she is shown holding a syringe, the footage cuts to Khloe admitting: "You're trusting a surrogate with your unborn child and it's just scary."

The promo also features Scott Disick, who shares three children with Khloe's sister, Kourtney, quizzing the pair about the status of their relationship, amid rumours of a romantic reconciliation and possible engagement.

"(You're) talking about having another child together, but you don't wanna say you're official?" he asks, as basketball player Tristan replies: "I'm not no, like, secret (sic)."

Khloe and Tristan have avoided labelling their relationship following their previous split in early 2019, but have grown closer over the past year after sharing the same roof to co-parent their little girl during the COVID shutdown.

She also took True for a visit to Tristan's new home in Massachusetts in December after he signed to the Boston Celtics, showing off what many thought was a diamond engagement ring during the trip.

In a previous episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe's sister Kim claimed the Good American designer was worried about what fans would think if she publicly reunited with Tristan, who found himself in a cheating scandal in 2018, and again in 2019, when he was caught on camera kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe's younger sibling, Kylie Jenner.