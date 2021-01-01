Duchess of Sussex texted Oprah just before bombshell TV special aired

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex texted Oprah Winfrey just before their bombshell interview aired on Sunday night in America.

The former actress, who stunned viewers with her candid revelations about what drove her and Prince Harry to step away from the royal family, had just put her son to bed at her home in California when she reached out to Oprah.

In a follow-up chat on CBS This Morning on Monday, Winfrey shared: "I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How’s it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast."

She added: "I said... 'From what I can tell it’s going well, I know it’s airing'."

Winfrey went on to say she was hoping to have a conversation with the Duke and Duchess on Monday.

During the explosive interview, pregnant Meghan and Harry revealed their second baby will be a girl, there were concerns about their firstborn's skin tone as the Duchess is mixed race, and that Meghan contemplated suicide shortly after falling pregnant with the couple's son Archie due to attacks from the British media and a lack of protection from the royal family.

Harry also confessed to having a strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles, revealing he and his brother, Prince William, were "trapped" in an outdated institution.

Winfrey told CBS This Morning she was surprised the Duke and Duchess were so open and forthcoming.

Asked what surprised her the most during the interview, Winfrey said: "I think the skin tone, the discussions about what colour Archie’s skin tone would be... I was surprised they were telling me about it. Even on the tape you can hear me go, 'Whoa, I cannot believe you are saying this right now'."