Zack Snyder's Justice League accidentally leaked on HBO Max

HBO Max accidentally screened an hour of Zack Snyder's yet to be released director's version of Justice League on Monday.

According to Variety, some users who tuned in to the streaming platform to watch Tom & Jerry, the new CGI and live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, were treated to an unplanned preview of the Justice League cut.

The much-anticipated four-hour film from Snyder is not intended for debut until 18 March.

“‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” a spokesperson from WarnerMedia told Variety.

However, viewers tweeting about the mishap indicated they were able to see the movie for an hour, suggesting that they cached a portion of it in the window it was available. When some users shared screenshots of the superhero flick, they received takedown notices from Twitter on behalf of Warner Bros. as the studio tried to minimise the damage.

Snyder was the original director of 2017's Justice League when he had to step down due to a family tragedy, with writer Joss Whedon seeing the film through post-production. After fans found the movie not up to scratch they clamoured for Snyder to rework it. The version to be released on 18 March features re-edits of existing scenes and several minutes of new footage including a moment between Ben Affleck, who plays Batman, and Jared Leto, the Joker.