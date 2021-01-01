Four women to compete for Best Director at 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

Four women, including Chloe Zhao and Sarah Gavron, will compete for the Best Director prize at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

Zhao's Nomadland and Gavron's Rocks lead the nominations for the 2021 ceremony, with seven nominations apiece, in a highly diverse nominations list, with 16 of the 24 acting nominees this year coming from ethnic minority groups.

Zhao, who won best director at the Golden Globes, and Gavron will compete against Shannon Murphy for Babyteeth, Jasmila Zbanic for Quo Vadis Aida?, Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round, and Lee Isaac Chung for Minari for the Best Director BAFTA.

And by contrast to last year's controversial nominations, when not one actor of colour was nominated in the acting categories, Daniel Kaluuya, the late Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Tahar Rahim, and Bukky Bakray are among the 16 nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds in the acting categories.

The nominations were presented by BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar and presented virtually by actors Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall without a live audience on 11 April.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

BEST FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Bukky Bakray - Rocks

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku - His House

Alfre Woodard - Clemency

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali - Rocks

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe - County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses

Alan Kim - Minari

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST DIRECTOR

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Zbanic

Rocks - Sarah Gavron

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Best Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

BEST EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIR DESIGN

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST SOUND

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and The Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu.