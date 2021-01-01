NEWS Sam Heughan dreams of playing James Bond Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Outlander' star has been speculated as a potential successor to Daniel Craig – who is set to make his final appearance as the iconic spy in the delayed 25th Bond movie 'No Time To Die' – as 007 and revealed that he would jump at the opportunity if it comes along.



Sam said: "I don't think any actor would ever say no. If I was asked to audition for it, I would be delighted."



The 40-year-old actor previously tried out for the role of Bond before Craig was cast and recalled the "surreal" experience of seeing a prop from 'The Man with the Golden Gun' as he met with franchise boss Barbara Broccoli.



Speaking to Radio Times magazine, he said: "I met Barbara Broccoli and ('Casino Royale' director) Martin Campbell. I did a scene and they had the gun from 'The Man with the Golden Gun' on the table and I remember thinking, 'Wow, this is incredible.' It was surreal. He's a character we've all grown up with."



Sam is starring as Tom Buckingham in the new action thriller 'SAS: Red Notice' and believes that the movie is a combination of both Bond and fellow spy Jason Bourne.



He said: "You have to draw parallels because it's a similar world. I feel like our movie is a bit of Bond and a bit of Bourne."



Sam previously revealed that he is keen to be the first Scotsman to play 007 since the late Sir Sean Connery and feels it is time for another Bond from the country as creator Ian Fleming also had links to Scotland.



He said: "I'd be the first Scottish [since Sean Connery]. Ian Fleming, he had a lot of Scottish ties. I think it would definitely be time for another Scottish Bond."