Michael Sheen and family all battling Covid-19

Michael Sheen, his partner Anna Lundberg, and their 17-month-old daughter Lyra have all been battling Covid-19 for the "last few weeks".



The Masters of Sex star took to Twitter to tell his followers that contracting the coronavirus was the reason he's been "laying low" recently, as he thanked his nearest and dearest for helping him through the ordeal.



"I've spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It's been very difficult & quite scary," he wrote. "On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who've helped me through this."



Actress Anna then took to Twitter to share her own experience of Covid-19, revealing that she caught it after Michael and Lyra.



"Yes, we've all been dealing with THE virus the last few weeks. Michael and Lyra caught it first and then, inevitably, so did I," she wrote. "It's been very challenging for all of us but luckily we're all much better now than we were. Thankfully I was lucky to only have relatively mild symptoms, which meant that I could keep focusing on Lyra and Michael.



"I'm extremely grateful for our recovery and the support we've had from friends and family."



Michael, 52, went public with his relationship with 27-year-old Anna in May 2019, and they welcomed Lyra into the world four months later.