Royal family 'saddened' by rejection and racism allegations in Prince Harry and Meghan's TV tell-all

Britain's royal family is "saddened to learn the full extent" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's struggles in the public eye following their explosive TV tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant with her and husband Prince Harry's second child, left the media mogul in shock when she revealed the tabloid attacks on her mixed-race led to suicidal thoughts, and she was appalled when she discovered members of the royal family had raised concerns about the skin colour of the couple's firstborn, son Archie.

Now Buckingham Palace officials have broken their silence about the revealing interview, which premiered in the U.S. on Sunday and aired in the U.K. a day later.

A statement released on behalf of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, reads: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

It continued: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," adding: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are currently living in California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family at the beginning of 2020.