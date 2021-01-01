Jennifer Garner: 'We've had a family Yes Day for years'

Jennifer Garner knows all about the subject of her new film, Yes Day, because she and her family have celebrated the fun tradition for years.

The actress revealed she has been trading places with her three children for years, picking a day where she has to follow their lead.

"My middle daughter, at the age of three, loved this book (by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal)... and she would dream of having her own Yes Day, so we started it then and she's 12 now," Garner told Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"We've been doing them every since - it's our family tradition," she went on, explaining the kids have to adhere to some "basic guidelines" for the special day. "You can't get a dog, you can't pierce your ears, it's not about spending money. But (it's OK) if they want to do your hair and makeup, if they want to have ice cream for breakfast, if they stay up late," Garner shared.

And though the Peppermint star admitted she gets swept up in the fun of the demanding day, she has limited it to an annual event.

"Once a year is plenty, believe me, you're so tired," she laughed, adding: "It's a lot just to say yes to everything they come up with."

In the new film, which drops on Netflix this weekend, Garner plays a strict mum-of-three who allows her kids to make all the family decisions for a day.

Garner is mother to 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.